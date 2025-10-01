Exchange rate on October 1: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1420/USD today, strengthening the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.14/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.30/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.31/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.80-48.17, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.10;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.20-41.28, the euro at UAH 48.60-48.76, the zloty at UAH 11.35-11.45;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.08-41.11/USD and UAH 48.20-48.23/EUR, respectively.

