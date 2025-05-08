Exchange rate on May 8: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4388 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.07 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.00 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.70-41.15 UAH, the euro at 47.45-46.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.65 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.38-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.24-47.43 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.45-41.48 UAH/USD and 47.12-47.14 UAH/EUR, respectively.

