Exchange rate on May 8: hryvnia strengthened
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia for May 8. The dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH, the euro – 47.07 UAH, and the zloty – 11.00 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4388 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.07 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.00 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.70-41.15 UAH, the euro at 47.45-46.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.65 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.38-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.24-47.43 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.45-41.48 UAH/USD and 47.12-47.14 UAH/EUR, respectively.
