Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exchange rate on May 8: hryvnia strengthened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2192 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia for May 8. The dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH, the euro – 47.07 UAH, and the zloty – 11.00 UAH.

Exchange rate on May 8: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4388 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.43 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.07 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.00 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.70-41.15 UAH, the euro at 47.45-46.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.65 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.38-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.24-47.43 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.06 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.45-41.48 UAH/USD and 47.12-47.14 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Ukraine is considering switching from the dollar to the euro as its base currency - NBU Governor Pyshnyy

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        Finance
        Euro
        United States dollar
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
