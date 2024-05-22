Exchange rate on May 22: the dollar rose by 14 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 39.8052/USD., which devalued the hryvnia by 14 kopecks reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 39.80/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.26/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

- A dollar can be bought for 40.05 UAH, and sold for 39.55 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for 43.60 UAH, and sold for 42.95 UAH in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.00−40.05 UAH, and the euro — at 43.48−43.65 UAH.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 39.77−39.81 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 42.16-42.18 UAH / euro for the euro.

