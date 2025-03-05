Exchange rate on March 5: the hryvnia strengthened
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.57 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks. In banks and exchange offices, the dollar and euro are traded with a slight difference in rates.
The National Bank of Ukraine has today set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.57 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, reports UNN citing the NBU.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.57 hryvnias/dollar. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.87 euros/dollar.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 7 AM:
the dollar can be bought for 41.4 hryvnias and sold for 41.95 hryvnias in banks;
the euro can be bought for 43.4 hryvnias and sold for 44 hryvnias in banks;
in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.5 - 41.6 hryvnias, and the euro - at 43.75 - 43.95 hryvnias;
on the interbank market, the rates are 41.41 - 41.46 hryvnias for the dollar and 43.59 - 43.62 hryvnias for the euro.
Reminder
US President Donald Trump criticized European countries during a speech in Congress for spending more on Russian energy resources than on supporting Ukraine
"Billions of dollars in difference": Trump accused Europe of insufficient support for Ukraine05.03.25, 05:53 • 29781 view