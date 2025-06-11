Exchange rate on June 11: hryvnia devalued

$41.490.09
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 996 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2842 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 10673 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 23035 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 53352 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 46025 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 52056 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 61979 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50187 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 45920 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news

The aftermath of the night attack is being cleared in Kyiv: the fire in Obolon has not yet been extinguished

June 10, 09:27 PM • 17122 views

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 12175 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 14155 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 10453 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

01:47 AM • 15882 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 10674 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 53519 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 262679 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 240951 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 250752 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 16805 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 28147 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 56060 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 39680 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 75648 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

Exchange rate on June 11: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5566 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 47.50 UAH, and the zloty exchange rate is 11.16 UAH.

Exchange rate on June 11: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5566 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.50 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.16 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.80-41.22 UAH, the euro at 47.75-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.80 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.38-41.45 UAH, the euro at 47.55-47.73 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-11.15 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.57 UAH/USD and 47.49-47.55 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        "Gray" schemes: how the shadow electronics market destroys honest business09.06.25, 19:20 • 2860 views

        Addition

        In May of this year, legal entities and individuals increased the volume of investments in domestic government bonds (OVDP) by more than 10%, to more than UAH 286 billion.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9