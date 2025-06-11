Exchange rate on June 11: hryvnia devalued
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5566 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 47.50 UAH, and the zloty exchange rate is 11.16 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5566 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.50 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.16 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.80-41.22 UAH, the euro at 47.75-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.80 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.38-41.45 UAH, the euro at 47.55-47.73 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-11.15 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.57 UAH/USD and 47.49-47.55 UAH/EUR, respectively.
