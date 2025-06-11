Exchange rate on June 11: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5566 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.50 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.16 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.80-41.22 UAH, the euro at 47.75-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.80 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.38-41.45 UAH, the euro at 47.55-47.73 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-11.15 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.57 UAH/USD and 47.49-47.55 UAH/EUR, respectively.

"Gray" schemes: how the shadow electronics market destroys honest business

Addition

In May of this year, legal entities and individuals increased the volume of investments in domestic government bonds (OVDP) by more than 10%, to more than UAH 286 billion.