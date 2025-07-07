Exchange rate on July 7: hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.73/USD. This means a devaluation of 0.1 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 49.12/EUR.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 49.12 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.60 UAH and sold for 41.68 UAH in banks.
- the euro can be bought for 49.40 UAH and sold for 49.58 UAH in banks.
In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.68 UAH, and the euro at 49.40-49.58 UAH.
On the interbank market, the rates are 41.72 - 41.76 UAH/USD for the dollar and 49.15-49.18 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.
Addition
An Info Sapiens study found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency topics, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate to an annual one.