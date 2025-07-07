Exchange rate on July 7: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.73 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 0.1 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 49.12 UAH/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

the dollar can be bought for 41.60 UAH and sold for 41.68 UAH in banks.

the euro can be bought for 49.40 UAH and sold for 49.58 UAH in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.68 UAH, and the euro at 49.40-49.58 UAH.

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.72 - 41.76 UAH/USD for the dollar and 49.15-49.18 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.

Addition

An Info Sapiens study found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency topics, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate to an annual one.