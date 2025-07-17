Exchange rate on July 17: hryvnia slightly strengthened
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8129/USD, which means a strengthening of 1 kopeck. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.51/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.39/PLN.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8129/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.81/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.51/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.39/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.55, the euro at UAH 49.10-48.45, the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.10;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.70-41.78, the euro at UAH 48.75-49.04, the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.50;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.88-41.91/USD and UAH 48.48-48.49/EUR, respectively.
Addition
