Exchange rate on July 17: hryvnia slightly strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8129/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.81/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.51/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.39/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.05-41.55, the euro at UAH 49.10-48.45, the zloty at UAH 11.65-11.10;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.70-41.78, the euro at UAH 48.75-49.04, the zloty at UAH 11.40-11.50;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.88-41.91/USD and UAH 48.48-48.49/EUR, respectively.

Addition

