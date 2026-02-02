$42.850.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
February 1, 11:12 AM
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Exchange rate on February 2: euro significantly cheaper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 42.41. The euro fell by 22 kopecks at once - to UAH 51.02.

Exchange rate on February 2: euro significantly cheaper

As of Monday, February 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.41 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 42.85 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.02. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.8113 UAH (-4 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0225 UAH (-22 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1230 UAH (-7 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.62-43.16 UAH, the euro at 50.77-51.57 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.50 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.82-42.85 UAH/dollar and 50.98-51.00 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      On January 29, the National Bank of Ukraine lowered the discount rate to 15% - for the first time since March last year.

      NBU revises Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 202629.01.26, 16:29 • 3003 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty