Exchange rate on February 2: euro significantly cheaper

As of Monday, February 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.41 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 42.85 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.02. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.8113 UAH (-4 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0225 UAH (-22 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.1230 UAH (-7 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.62-43.16 UAH, the euro at 50.77-51.57 UAH, the zloty at 11.90-12.50 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.82-42.85 UAH/dollar and 50.98-51.00 UAH/euro.

Recall

On January 29, the National Bank of Ukraine lowered the discount rate to 15% - for the first time since March last year.

