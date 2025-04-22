Exchange rate on April 22: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.3785 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.37 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.76 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.17 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.60-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.90-46.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-10.50 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.14-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.65-47.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-10:83 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.39-41.42 UAH/USD and 47.71-47.71 UAH/EUR, respectively.

