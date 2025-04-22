Exchange rate on April 22: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32672 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 108962 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57840 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54738 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53888 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34939 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28843 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78196 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53910 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

April 21, 10:36 PM • 3506 views

Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

April 21, 11:04 PM • 9490 views

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 7698 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

12:32 AM • 30267 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 11765 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 50230 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 108995 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 44264 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 51867 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78219 views
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 24173 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 27657 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 25124 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 58580 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 60268 views
Exchange rate on April 22: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The NBU has set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41.37 UAH/USD, which is 2 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.60-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.90-46.90 UAH.

Exchange rate on April 22: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.3785 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.37 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 47.76 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.17 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.60-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.90-46.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-10.50 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.14-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.65-47.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-10:83 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.39-41.42 UAH/USD and 47.71-47.71 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        NBU will transfer more than UAH 84 billion to the budget – more than a year earlier21.04.25, 23:43 • 2982 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
