Exchange rate as of May 2: hryvnia devalued by 12 kopecks

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91105 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109339 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155980 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174523 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226731 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38606 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72904 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40938 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33991 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66557 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226731 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238418 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225150 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66557 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72904 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113252 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114139 views
Exchange rate as of May 2: hryvnia devalued by 12 kopecks

Exchange rate as of May 2: hryvnia devalued by 12 kopecks

 • 21838 views

The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 39.6370 UAH/USD.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6370 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.63 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.29 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:15 am:

  • The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.90 and sold for UAH 39.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 42.85 and sold at UAH 42.35 in banks. 
  • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.75-39.87, and the euro at UAH 42.70-42.87. 
  • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.58-39.63 for the dollar and UAH 42.28-42.32 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum amount of a working capital loan to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", while leaving the limits for investment purposes unchanged.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine

