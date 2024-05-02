Exchange rate as of May 2: hryvnia devalued by 12 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 39.6370 UAH/USD.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6370 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 39.63 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.29 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.90 and sold for UAH 39.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 42.85 and sold at UAH 42.35 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.75-39.87, and the euro at UAH 42.70-42.87.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.58-39.63 for the dollar and UAH 42.28-42.32 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum amount of a working capital loan to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", while leaving the limits for investment purposes unchanged.