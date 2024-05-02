Exchange rate as of May 2: hryvnia devalued by 12 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6370 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.63 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.29 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.90 and sold for UAH 39.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 42.85 and sold at UAH 42.35 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.75-39.87, and the euro at UAH 42.70-42.87.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.58-39.63 for the dollar and UAH 42.28-42.32 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum amount of a working capital loan to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", while leaving the limits for investment purposes unchanged.