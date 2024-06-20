$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11287 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exchange rate as of June 20: the hryvnia continues to strengthen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18100 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.5381/dollar, strengthening the hryvnia by 1 kopeck.

Exchange rate as of June 20: the hryvnia continues to strengthen

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.5381/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.53 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.57/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

- A dollar can be bought for 40.95 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for 44.20 UAH, and sold for 43.50 UAH in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.85−40.91 UAH, and the euro — at 44.08−44.20 UAH.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.51−40.54 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 43.53-43.55 UAH / euro for the euro.

recall

In Ukraine, nominal incomes of the population are growing quite quickly and even real incomes, given low inflation.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
