Exchange rate as of June 20: the hryvnia continues to strengthen

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.5381/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.53 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.57/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

- A dollar can be bought for 40.95 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for 44.20 UAH, and sold for 43.50 UAH in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.85−40.91 UAH, and the euro — at 44.08−44.20 UAH.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.51−40.54 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 43.53-43.55 UAH / euro for the euro.

