Exchange rate as of January 2: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9725 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.97 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.60 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

A dollar can be bought for UAH 42.45 and sold for UAH 41.95 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 44.35 and sold for UAH 43.55 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.30-42.50, and the euro at UAH 44.10-44.40.

On the interbank market, the rates are 42.30-42.50 UAH/USD and 44.10-44.40 UAH/€, respectively.

Recall

Ukraine received $41.7 billion in external financing last year, of which 30% were grants.