Exchange rate as of January 2: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9725 UAH/USD, which is 6 kopecks stronger. In banks, a dollar can be bought for 42.45 UAH, and a euro for 44.35 UAH.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.97 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.60 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 42.45 and sold for UAH 41.95 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 44.35 and sold for UAH 43.55 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.30-42.50, and the euro at UAH 44.10-44.40.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 42.30-42.50 UAH/USD and 44.10-44.40 UAH/€, respectively.
Recall
Ukraine received $41.7 billion in external financing last year, of which 30% were grants.