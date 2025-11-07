Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison

ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Electricity outage schedules
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison

Kyiv • UNN

The ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs is asking a British court to imprison him for violating a divorce court order. The businessman is in debt for over $250 million and is in a difficult financial situation.

Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison

Real estate mogul Michael Fuchs is in a "precarious" financial state with debts exceeding $250 million, and at the same time, in a difficult position amid a bitter divorce. His ex-wife, through her lawyers, is pushing for the imprisonment of the owner of the legendary Chrysler Tower skyscraper.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs married in New York in 2012 and had two children. But for many years, the former couple has been in a tense divorce process. Currently, the co-founder of the investment company RFR Holding "is between a rock and a hard place, with creditors on all sides. A key threat comes from Fuchs' ex-wife, who demanded his imprisonment for violating a court order regarding their bitter divorce.

Context

The legal dispute arose after a 2022 decision: Fuchs was "ordered" to pay his ex-wife Alvina Collardeau £37.5 million ($49.2 million) to give her a "clean break" from the real estate mogul.

Collardeau's lawyers claim that Fuchs violated a subsequent court order by selling certain properties and sending the money to his business partner Aby Rosen.

Through her lawyers, the woman demanded a corresponding fine and confiscation of assets, and also called for a two-year prison sentence for Fuchs.

Influential businessman "stripped bare"

Currently, real estate mogul Michael Fuchs has debts totaling over $250 million. According to lawyers, the businessman is in a "precarious" financial situation. At the same time, according to the mogul's statement, he has already paid Alvina Collardeau $31 million, which Fuchs even had to borrow. In addition, he promised to pay another $10 million.

Addition

London family courts are a popular venue for high-value divorce disputes, and judges are usually willing to rule on a more equal division of marital assets.

According to the latest data, Collardeau has currently received assets worth £47 million. Lawyers for the parties did not comment on Bloomberg's request.

Recall

In October 2025, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together after their divorce at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in New York. Lopez starred in and executive produced the film alongside Affleck.

Representatives of Meta, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Snap will face trial on lawsuits accusing them of deliberately designing social networks to be addictive to teenagers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

