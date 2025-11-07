Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison

Real estate mogul Michael Fuchs is in a "precarious" financial state with debts exceeding $250 million, and at the same time, in a difficult position amid a bitter divorce. His ex-wife, through her lawyers, is pushing for the imprisonment of the owner of the legendary Chrysler Tower skyscraper.

Details

Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs married in New York in 2012 and had two children. But for many years, the former couple has been in a tense divorce process. Currently, the co-founder of the investment company RFR Holding "is between a rock and a hard place, with creditors on all sides. A key threat comes from Fuchs' ex-wife, who demanded his imprisonment for violating a court order regarding their bitter divorce.

Context

The legal dispute arose after a 2022 decision: Fuchs was "ordered" to pay his ex-wife Alvina Collardeau £37.5 million ($49.2 million) to give her a "clean break" from the real estate mogul.

Collardeau's lawyers claim that Fuchs violated a subsequent court order by selling certain properties and sending the money to his business partner Aby Rosen.

Through her lawyers, the woman demanded a corresponding fine and confiscation of assets, and also called for a two-year prison sentence for Fuchs.

Influential businessman "stripped bare"

Currently, real estate mogul Michael Fuchs has debts totaling over $250 million. According to lawyers, the businessman is in a "precarious" financial situation. At the same time, according to the mogul's statement, he has already paid Alvina Collardeau $31 million, which Fuchs even had to borrow. In addition, he promised to pay another $10 million.

Addition

London family courts are a popular venue for high-value divorce disputes, and judges are usually willing to rule on a more equal division of marital assets.

According to the latest data, Collardeau has currently received assets worth £47 million. Lawyers for the parties did not comment on Bloomberg's request.

Recall

