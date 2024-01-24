Evening attack of the Russian Federation: Keeper tells details of two "arrivals" in Odesa

As a result of the evening attack in Odesa, there were two "arrivals" in Russia - in a multi-storey building and in a civilian industrial facility. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"...there were two arrivals in Odesa. One was to a partially occupied high-rise building. We have two victims there - one with cuts and the other with burns," Kiper said.

According to the heads of the JMA, he is currently near the site of the second "arrival," namely a civilian industrial facility.

"The fire is large-scale, rescuers are working. There is no information on casualties," Kiper said.

