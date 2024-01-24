Number of victims of Russian attack in Odesa rises to two - OVA

In Odesa, the number of victims of an enemy strike has increased to two. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

"We know about another victim of the Russian drone attack in Odesa. The man was hospitalized with multiple cuts. Fortunately, there is no threat to his life," said Kiper.

Recall

Earlier, Kiper reportedthat as a result of the Russian attack, civilian residential infrastructure was damaged, and one person was reported injured.

