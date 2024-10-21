“Even frosts will go away": forecasters promise dry and warm weather
Kyiv • UNN
Dry weather with daytime temperatures of up to 17° is forecast for the coming days in Ukraine. There may be fog in the west and light frosts in the Carpathians. Forecasters promise a dry and warm week.
In the coming days, Ukraine is expected to have dry weather with temperatures up to 17° Celsius during the day. In the west, fogs are possible at night and in the morning, and light frosts are expected in the Carpathians, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to the weather forecast, dry weather will remain in the next three days, October 22-24, . On October 22-23, there will be fog in the western regions at night and in the morning.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
The temperature at night is 0-7° Celsius, in the Carpathians 1-3° Celsius; during the day 10-17° Celsius.
"The week will be dry and warm. Even frosts will go away," weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Facebook.