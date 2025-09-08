Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
12:43 AM • 9614 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 23599 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 48691 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 65956 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 75453 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 111209 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 93786 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53824 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 58003 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 86972 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7September 7, 08:34 PM • 9938 views
"Trump gave Putin what he wanted": Zelenskyy on the meeting in AlaskaSeptember 7, 08:38 PM • 6724 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoSeptember 7, 09:49 PM • 17061 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggressionSeptember 7, 11:20 PM • 11622 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared01:49 AM • 4958 views
Publications
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 32 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 111215 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 93791 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 86975 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 66025 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 19109 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 24441 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 56626 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 112602 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 53297 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
The New York Times

Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court considered the case of SBU Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk, who is accused of illicit enrichment. The defense insisted on the absence of grounds for the HACC to hear the case, as the events occurred before Vitiuk was awarded a higher officer rank.

Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise

A recent event has received widespread attention – the High Anti-Corruption Court's consideration and application of bail regarding SBU Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk, who is accused of illicit enrichment and inaccurate declaration. At the very beginning of the court session, the defense filed a motion requesting to postpone the trial – in their opinion, the HACC has no grounds to consider this case. The court rejected this motion. And it, at first glance, may not seem so significant, but in reality – it suggests a very formalized approach of the court to yesterday's consideration. UNN investigated why this is so.

The current Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine provides not only a number of conditions under which corruption crimes may be investigated by NABU, but also conditions under which a case may be subject to the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court. That is, in simple terms – the fact that a case is corrupt is not an automatic ground for its consideration or the consideration of a motion in it by the HACC.

The court has a clear list of criminally punishable offenses – or, more simply, articles of the Criminal Code – that it must consider. And what is noteworthy, the articles under which Vitiuk is accused – Art. 368-5 and Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – may be subject to the jurisdiction of the HACC if at least one of the conditions provided for in paragraphs 1-3 of Part Five of Article 216 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine is present. That is, the legislator provided for a number of other criteria that a corruption crime must meet in order to be subject to the jurisdiction of the HACC.

In this particular case, the prosecutor and detective applied the condition defined in paragraph 1 of part five of article 216 of the CPC, namely "a criminal offense committed by a senior officer of the Security Service of Ukraine", i.e., a brigadier general and above. However, it turned out that the actions and events that the prosecution calls criminal occurred before Vitiuk was awarded a higher officer rank, and therefore the case is not subject to NABU investigation and not subject to HACC jurisdiction, accordingly, the motives for its being in the proceedings of these institutions are probably other than the requirement of the Law.

Illia Vitiuk in the courtroom  
Illia Vitiuk in the courtroom  

In addition, the legislator, foreseeing possible disputes regarding jurisdiction in such categories of cases, clearly and unequivocally defined the procedure for resolving such disputes – exclusively by a panel of judges of the HACC appellate chamber (of 5 judges!). That is, only the specified judicial instance has such powers, and not the court of first instance, i.e., the HACC.  

It was precisely on these grounds, i.e., the absence, in the opinion of the defense, of signs not only of investigative jurisdiction, but also of the HACC's jurisdiction over the court case regarding the consideration of the possibility of applying a preventive measure to a specific person, that the corresponding motion was filed with the HACC appellate chamber. That is, the defense clearly adhered to the only procedure provided for by the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine for resolving the dispute, which was stated to the HACC judge. 

The important and main point is that the motion to postpone the court session was filed precisely on the grounds of the authorized judicial instance considering the dispute over jurisdiction in this case, which, in the opinion of the defense, arose and required mandatory resolution.  

A rhetorical question arises: How should the investigating judge have procedurally reacted upon receiving such a motion?

The answer seems to be one: If we take into account the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and the arguments of the defense, then in case of confirmation of the fact of resolving the dispute about jurisdiction – the court must pause and wait for the decision of the authorized judicial instance, since otherwise there will be a fact of exceeding the powers – independent resolution of the judicial dispute by the judge of the first instance alone, which is actually a ground for canceling the adopted decision.

However, the judge for some reason chose to resolve the issue of the dispute regarding jurisdiction on the spot, i.e., in violation of the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine without extreme procedural necessity.

Separately, a rhetorical question arises, the answer to which, unfortunately, society has not been able to hear for a long time: How much more time will pass until anti-corruption law enforcement agencies and courts finally begin to deal exclusively with cases within their investigative and, accordingly, judicial jurisdiction, without violating the requirements of criminal procedural legislation? After all, there is a well-known life law and rule - if you do not deal with "other people's" affairs, then there will be more time not only for your own affairs, but also for their high-quality execution, which society has been waiting for so long... and accordingly minimizes the need for both expanding staff and unnecessary use of state funds.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine