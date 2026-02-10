EU's top court allows WhatsApp to appeal multi-million privacy fines

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
05:38 PM • 428 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 3264 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 5294 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 6492 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12705 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 17577 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13812 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20094 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16738 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26839 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.9m/s
65%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 11371 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 10081 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 20144 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 16163 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 11093 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 11126 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20098 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 16197 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 36431 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 44347 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18799 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 20517 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 20450 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 46491 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 48377 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
WhatsApp
Film

EU's top court allows WhatsApp to appeal multi-million privacy fines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The EU's top court has allowed WhatsApp to appeal a €225 million fine for privacy violations. This decision paves the way for Meta to challenge other multi-billion euro fines.

EU's top court allows WhatsApp to appeal multi-million privacy fines

The EU's highest court has allowed WhatsApp to appeal a €225 million fine for privacy violations. The decision paves the way for Meta to challenge other multi-billion euro fines and calls into question the authority of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

This is expected to unblock a series of appeals where the EDPB overturned decisions by national regulators, and paves the way for WhatsApp's owner, Meta, to challenge other multi-billion euro privacy violation fines.

Tuesday's decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) relates to a 2021 decision by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) to fine WhatsApp €225 million for insufficient transparency with users about how the company processes their data.

The Irish privacy regulator initially proposed a smaller fine — between €30 million and €50 million — but its counterparts from other European countries disagreed with the Irish authorities' calculation and ordered the fine to be increased to €225 million.

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that decisions by the board of European privacy regulators — which are technically binding on national regulators — can be challenged by the companies they concern.

"The EDPB is an unelected body whose decisions can directly impact businesses and people across the EU," a WhatsApp spokesperson said, adding that Tuesday's decision "confirms our position that businesses and users should be able to challenge EDPB decisions so that the body is fully accountable before the EU courts."

Meta Platforms accused of false claims about WhatsApp privacy - Bloomberg25.01.26, 12:48 • 6242 views

WhatsApp appealed the EDPB's decision in 2021, arguing that the board exceeded its authority by increasing the fine amount.

Tuesday's decision is final after years of litigation, during which a lower court — the EU General Court — previously dismissed WhatsApp's complaint. The decision also confirms the opinion of the Supreme Court's Advocate General from March 2025.

In that opinion, the court's adviser noted that at least ten other appeals against the board's decisions, almost all of which concern Meta, are pending before the EU General Court.

In its communication, the EU's highest court ruled that the EDPB's decision has "direct relevance" to WhatsApp, as it unequivocally bound the Irish regulator and "led to a significant change in the legal position of the company (WhatsApp)."

It is noted that the case will now return to the EU General Court for a decision on the amount of the fine and whether WhatsApp violated GDPR requirements.

The EDPB stated that it "takes note" of Tuesday's decision and is "ready to defend its decision on the merits."

EU demands Meta open WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots: company criticizes Brussels' antitrust move09.02.26, 13:28 • 3540 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
WhatsApp
Republic of Ireland
Europe