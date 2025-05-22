Europol seized 38,000 stolen cultural artifacts from thieves - media
Kyiv • UNN
As part of Operation "Pandora", Europol seized about 38,000 cultural objects and arrested 80 suspects in international theft. Among the artifacts are works of art, coins and archaeological finds.
Investigators and customs officers from 23 countries seized about 38,000 valuable cultural objects and arrested 80 suspects in the fight against international theft of cultural property. This is reported by NL Times with reference to the EU police agency Europol, writes UNN.
Details
The Spanish Civil Guard coordinated the international investigation. Among the artifacts were works of art, coins, musical instruments, paintings and archaeological finds.
Europol, based in The Hague, said it was the ninth Europol operational measure as part of Operation Pandora, which is aimed at combating the illicit trafficking of cultural property. It started in 2016.
Investigations are ongoing and further arrests are expected, according to Europol.
The authorities also confiscated 69 metal detectors and 23 tools commonly used for illegal excavations, highlighting the ongoing threat of looting of cultural sites, the statement said.
Where the most artifacts were seized
Italian carabinieri seized more than 300 items, including coins, metal and ceramic fragments, such as arrowheads and spears, dating back to the Roman and Punic periods. The artifacts were sold online and found in a private apartment.
Law enforcement officers also seized 2,500 archaeological coins, mostly Roman, minted in the Celtiberian city of Tamusia. They were found with metal detectors and sold through social media platforms.
A passenger flying from Palma de Mallorca to Germany was found to have 55 ancient coins and a ring. The investigation led to an indictment for crimes related to the looting of sunken ships that are still underwater and other archaeological sites.
Greek cultural heritage authorities seized five Byzantine icons that criminals were trying to sell for 70,000 euros ($79,000).
Ukrainian customs officers seized 87 cultural objects that were illegally exported from the country to Poland, Moldova and Romania.
Addition
