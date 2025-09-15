$41.280.03
Europe's significant tank force: Zelenskyy stated that over 100 tank battalions are operating in Ukrainian combat brigades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that over 100 tank battalions are operating in Ukrainian combat brigades. He emphasized that tank troops are one of the strongest elements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In total, there are over 100 tank battalions operating in Ukrainian combat brigades. These are all very strong, experienced units – a significant tank force in Europe. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with tank soldiers, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of State emphasized that tank troops have become one of the strongest elements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Of course, now, primarily due to drone warfare and other new technological aspects of war, the role of tanks has changed significantly. The tasks of tank crew commanders have become much more complicated. But the importance of our tank forces remains very significant. The bravery and accuracy of our tank soldiers, the firepower and maneuverability of tanks, as before, are important for defending our Ukrainian positions and destroying Russian soldiers, their positions, and their fortifications.

– Zelenskyy noted.

According to the President, there are over 100 tank battalions operating in Ukrainian combat brigades.

These are all very strong, experienced units – a significant tank force in Europe. Warriors we are proud of. Experience that Ukraine is ready to teach our partners.

– emphasized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy thanked the tank soldiers and urged them to always remember those who gave their lives in battles for Ukraine. The memory of the fallen defenders was honored with a moment of silence.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine