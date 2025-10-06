Europe's cheapest electric car gets power boost and LFP battery

The Dacia Spring has been updated again, just one year after a comprehensive design refresh in 2024, two years after new engines were installed, and three years after its first facelift. Europe's cheapest new electric car has received a significant power increase, a cheaper and more reliable battery, and faster charging, InsideEVs reports, writes UNN.

Details

The updated Spring, which starts at approximately $19,700 (16,900 euros), now features a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery housed in a new reinforced casing designed to increase rigidity and improve weight distribution. Compared to the previous nickel battery version, LFP technology provides a longer lifespan and less degradation over time.

The new LFP battery has a capacity of 24.3 kilowatt-hours, slightly less than the previous model's 25 kilowatt-hours. Despite this, thanks to a pair of more efficient electric motors and some aerodynamic improvements, the Spring with LFP has the same WLTP range of 225 kilometers as before.

Dacia Spring (2026)

As for charging, this compact electric car has also received improved capabilities: an optional DC fast charging unit increases the maximum power consumption from 30 to 40 kilowatts. This is not a record, but for such a small battery and low starting price, it should be quite sufficient, the publication notes.

Dacia claims that due to the increased charging speed, the battery charges from 20 to 80% in 29 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger. Thanks to the new LFP battery, AC charging takes less time: a standard 7 kW onboard charger allows the compact electric car to charge from 20 to 100% in three hours and 20 minutes instead of four. When using a 240-volt household outlet, charging from 20% to 100% takes 10 hours and 11 minutes.

The updated electric car, as noted, has abandoned weaker powertrains in favor of two new ones, capable of producing 70 and 100 horsepower, respectively. This is a huge increase that should make the Spring a versatile car, despite its compact size, the publication emphasizes.

The braking system has also been slightly modernized: Dacia claims that the booster has become more powerful than before, and a stabilizer bar has appeared.

Inside, the Spring remains the same: the 10.1-inch central touchscreen runs Android Automotive OS and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The large screen is standard on the top version and an option for the base model.

The Spring is offered in three trim levels. Regardless of the version, Dacia claims that the Spring costs less than $23,300 (20,000 euros).

