European Council President Costa to meet Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod tomorrow

$41.370.01
48.200.03
uken
02:39 PM • 3568 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 8770 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 14995 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 20849 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 21361 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19232 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39351 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39998 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42635 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37959 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 282048 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 275535 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 273265 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 266063 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 29824 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 21341 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 18683 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39349 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 37658 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 75954 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Mykolaiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 9878 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 21341 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11518 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17357 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19414 views
Actual
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Fake news
Bild
Facebook

European Council President Costa to meet Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

European Council President António Costa will arrive in Uzhhorod on September 5. He will participate in the Congress of Regional Authorities together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European Council President Costa to meet Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod tomorrow

President of the European Council António Costa will arrive in Uzhhorod on Friday, September 5, where, together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will take part in the Congress of Regional Authorities, UNN writes with reference to the official's post.

We held an important meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We are uniting efforts to strengthen Ukraine's security guarantees – through air, sea, land, and the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Coalition is not only willing but also capable of fulfilling its obligations 

- Costa wrote in his X post.

He assured that work to pressure Russia through further sanctions continues and announced that he would visit Ukraine tomorrow.

Tomorrow I will have the honor to join President Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod to address the Congress of Regional Authorities and pay tribute to the resilience of Ukraine's regions and local communities 

- he reported.

Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war - Zelenskyy04.09.25, 18:00 • 1016 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
António Costa
European Council
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Uzhhorod