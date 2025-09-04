European Council President Costa to meet Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod tomorrow

President of the European Council António Costa will arrive in Uzhhorod on Friday, September 5, where, together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will take part in the Congress of Regional Authorities, UNN writes with reference to the official's post.

We held an important meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We are uniting efforts to strengthen Ukraine's security guarantees – through air, sea, land, and the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Coalition is not only willing but also capable of fulfilling its obligations - Costa wrote in his X post.

He assured that work to pressure Russia through further sanctions continues and announced that he would visit Ukraine tomorrow.

Tomorrow I will have the honor to join President Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod to address the Congress of Regional Authorities and pay tribute to the resilience of Ukraine's regions and local communities - he reported.

