Europe needs a strong and independent defense industry in partnership with the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strong and independent defense industry in Europe that would work in partnership with the United States. He stressed that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in conducting defensive warfare and participate in joint projects with European countries. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Europe needs an independent and strong defense industry – in partnership with the United States. I believe that Europe should be independent, with strong security guarantees. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is a strong and reliable partner with real experience gained during the tragic war. He emphasized that the country is ready to share this experience, support Europe, and counts on a strategic partnership with Germany and other European countries.

We can share our experience, and I am glad that during this Munich Security Conference we are opening a joint production. And we will talk about security. Our vision will be presented tomorrow. - added the President.

Recall

President Zelenskyy is in Munich, where the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise is planned. He will also hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners.