12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Europe needs a strong and independent defense industry in partnership with the US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strong European defense industry in partnership with the United States. Ukraine is ready to share its experience in defensive warfare and participate in joint projects.

Europe needs a strong and independent defense industry in partnership with the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a strong and independent defense industry in Europe that would work in partnership with the United States. He stressed that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in conducting defensive warfare and participate in joint projects with European countries. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Europe needs an independent and strong defense industry – in partnership with the United States. I believe that Europe should be independent, with strong security guarantees.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is a strong and reliable partner with real experience gained during the tragic war. He emphasized that the country is ready to share this experience, support Europe, and counts on a strategic partnership with Germany and other European countries.

We can share our experience, and I am glad that during this Munich Security Conference we are opening a joint production. And we will talk about security. Our vision will be presented tomorrow.

- added the President.

President Zelenskyy is in Munich, where the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise is planned. He will also hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners.

Olga Rozgon

