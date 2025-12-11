Euro exchange rate in Ukraine sets new record

$42.280.10
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 8466 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
01:44 PM • 12512 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 11772 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 15350 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
11:58 AM • 14411 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15384 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16265 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35444 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21798 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowess
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continues
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
01:44 PM • 12514 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35445 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
Euro exchange rate in Ukraine sets new record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official euro exchange rate at 49.52 hryvnias for December 12. The previous record for the euro's value was recorded in early July – 49.4 hryvnias.

Euro exchange rate in Ukraine sets new record

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official euro exchange rate at 49.52 hryvnias for December 12, UNN reports.

It should be noted that last year, the dollar exchange rate as of December 12 reached 43.8 hryvnias.

The previous record for the euro's value, according to NBU data, was recorded in early July - 49.4 hryvnias.

Dollar rises to 42.28 hryvnias, euro also getting more expensive: NBU exchange rate

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine