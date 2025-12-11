Euro exchange rate in Ukraine sets new record

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official euro exchange rate at 49.52 hryvnias for December 12, UNN reports.

It should be noted that last year, the dollar exchange rate as of December 12 reached 43.8 hryvnias.

The previous record for the euro's value, according to NBU data, was recorded in early July - 49.4 hryvnias.

Dollar rises to 42.28 hryvnias, euro also getting more expensive: NBU exchange rate