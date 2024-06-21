Euro 2024: Yaremchuk puts Ukraine ahead in the match with Slovakia

In the 80th minute, Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk put our team ahead in the match against the Slovaks in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage-2:1. Yaremchuk was assisted by the author of the first goal, Mykola Shaparenko, reports UNN.

Details

In the 80th minute, defender Ilya Zabarny gave a pass in the center of the field to the author of the first goal, Nikolai Shaparenko, who successfully threw the ball into the penalty area with a "ladle", where Roman Yaremchuk, who came on as a substitute, used it, shooting low in the center of the goal.

Ukraine took the lead, the score in the Match - 2:1

Recall

Midfielder of the national team of Ukraine in the 53rd minute of the match Mykola Shaparenko managed to equalize the score in the game against the Slovaks.