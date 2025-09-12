EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15

The European Union will present a new package of sanctions on Monday, September 15, which will be agreed directly with US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on France Inter, as reported by UNN.

Details

The new package of sanctions, which for the first time since Donald Trump's return to the White House will be agreed directly with him - said Barrot.

According to him, the package will be presented on Monday, September 15.

He added that this 19th package of sanctions "will exert colossal pressure on Vladimir Putin's Russia, on the resources he invests in this aggressive war, this imperialist and colonial war, with the sole purpose: to change his calculations and force him to agree to a ceasefire."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that after the recent invasion of Russian drones into the territory of the European Union, a strong 19th package of sanctions will be the best response to the Kremlin's actions.