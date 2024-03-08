EU to present negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession next week Dombrovskis

The European Union plans to present a negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU next week, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

The EU executive body will recommend that member states start adopting the framework program as soon as Ukraine fulfills the remaining conditions, Dombrovskis said Friday at a press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhalem in Kyiv.

"There is already very good progress, so this should not lead to significant delays," Dombrovskis said.

The head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, welcomed the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, mentioning the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and noting that Ukraine has fulfilled the necessary laws, so it is looking forward to the start of the negotiations.