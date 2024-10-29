EU to change rules for revision of electricity exchange limits with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Starting March 2025, European operators will be able to review the limits on electricity imports to Ukraine and Moldova on a monthly basis. From December 2024, the import capacity limit will be 2,100 MW.
Following the decision to increase the limit on imported electricity capacity from the EU, European transmission system operators will be able to review the limits of commercial electricity exchange with Ukraine and Moldova on a monthly basis starting in spring. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that starting from March 2025, transmission system operators will be able to review the capacity limit for commercial electricity exchange between the EU and Ukraine and Moldova on a monthly basis.
Recall
The import capacity limit of 2,100 MW will be in effect from December 2024. After assessing the technical feasibility of increasing the capacity to supply electricity from the EU to Ukraine and Moldova, European transmission system operators decided to increase the capacity for the current winter period to 2,100 megawatts. This means an increase in Ukraine's electricity import capacity by 400 MW compared to previous periods.
