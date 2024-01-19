EU states take patronage of certain regions of Ukraine affected by war - OP

There is a "horizontal" interaction between European municipalities and Ukrainian cities to overcome the consequences of the Russian war. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, according to UNN.

Details

Kuleba reportedly met with members of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, including EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova. The parties discussed the continuation of the decentralization reform, the role of the European Union in supporting and developing Ukrainian communities, and outlined plans for the future.

There is already a "horizontal" interaction between European municipalities and our cities to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression. EU member states take patronage over certain regions of Ukraine that have suffered the most - Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

He also cited the example of Denmark, which is actively involved in cooperation with Mykolaiv region.

"After talking with Ms. Mathernova, I am confident that this interaction will be expanded in the future," - said the deputy head of the OP.

Kuleba also thanked the EU representatives for the European Commission's readiness to start preparing a review of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law.

