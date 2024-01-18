More than 40 representatives of German business discussed projects to restore and modernize Ukraine

Today, more than 40 representatives of German business joined a discussion of their participation in projects to restore and modernize Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNN reports .

More than 40 representatives of German business joined a roundtable discussion with the Ministry's team headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Chairman of the Board of the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry AHK Ukraine Rainer Perau. The conversation focused on the participation of German business in Ukraine's recovery and modernization projects, ensuring transparency and accountability, and the use of digital tools. - the ministry said.

Details

Mr. Kubrakov notes that Ukraine is working closely with the German government to attract German business. In particular, a program of insurance guarantees for investment security has already been launched.

Work is also underway to develop public-private partnerships to support the economy and implement reconstruction projects.

In addition, the Ministry is currently working with the German side to prepare for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024. The affected regions have already been identified, which will be key in the context of preparing presentations of recovery projects at the conference, the statement said.

