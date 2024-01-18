Kubrakov: New head of JICA office in Ukraine has extensive experience in recovery from armed conflicts

The newly appointed head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in Ukraine, Hideki Matsunaga, has extensive experience in the field of recovery from earthquakes and armed conflicts. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports .

Congratulations to Hideki Matsunaga as the first Chief Representative of JICA's office in Ukraine! Matsunaga has extensive experience in post-earthquake and post-conflict recovery. We thank JICA for the productive partnership and cooperation! We wish you and your team success! - Kubrakov wrote on the social network X.

Recall

Last November, the office of the Japanese international cooperation agency JICA resumed its work. Prior to that, it had been closed due to the full-scale replication of the Russian Federation.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa promised to continue Japan's support for Ukraine during her visit to Kyiv.