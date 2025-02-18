EU prepares unprecedented aid package for Ukraine, likely to be over 700 billion euros - media

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30532 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100118 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112461 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116635 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150653 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56948 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107365 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 69398 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 32530 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113083 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141490 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173939 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133286 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135168 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163553 views
EU prepares unprecedented aid package for Ukraine, likely to be over 700 billion euros - media

EU prepares unprecedented aid package for Ukraine, likely to be over 700 billion euros - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32385 views

The German Foreign Minister announced a large-scale package of military aid to Ukraine from the EU. According to her, the amount of aid could reach 700 billion euros, similar to the fund during the coronavirus crisis.

On February 16, on the sidelines of the Munich conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock told Bloomberg  about the upcoming launch of EU aid to Ukraine, similar to the fund established during the coronavirus crisis. Over the past six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion in loans and direct financial assistance to Ukraine to help it recover from the coronavirus. The Berliner Zeitung recalled the relevant announcement by the head of the German diplomatic mission, UNN reports.

Details

The EU is apparently putting together a multibillion-dollar package to buy military equipment as part of the development of a security guarantee for Ukraine. Bloomberg learned about the plans on the sidelines of the Munich conference:

It is known that much of the discussion in Munich focused on the events in Ukraine and what kind of security guarantees the EU could offer.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Munich meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said the following:

Just like the euro or the coronavirus crisis, there is now a financial package for security in Europe. It will happen in the near future - We will launch a big package that has never been seen before in this dimension

- reports the words of Burbank news agency Bloomberg

The Berliner Zeitung writes that the German foreign minister has gone ahead and given an idea of the order of magnitude. That is, she hinted that it could be as much as 700 billion euros. Why? Because as far as we know,  in previous years, the EU aid fund of 724 billion euros was formed and allocated to fight COVID-19. 

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny2/17/25, 5:14 PM • 106292 views

Reference

Euronews reminds that three years after the creation of the large-scale Pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility (ARF), EU member states have used less than a third of the 723.8 billion euros in grants and loans.

Burbank expects long-term security guarantees for Ukraine

In a statement on the situation, Burbock says peace will only come through strength: "This requires strong and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a strong NATO and progress in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. As Europeans, as Germans, we stand firmly by Ukraine's side with military, humanitarian and financial support. Since the Russian invasion, we Europeans have supported Ukraine with a total of more than 134 billion euros, with Germany alone contributing almost 44 billion euros. Europe's strength "is based, despite all our differences, on our unity," the article says.

Recall

UNN reported that EU ambassadors discussed providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth 5 billion euros. The aid will include artillery ammunition, air defense systems, missiles, and support for Ukrainian army brigades.

The Kremlin says Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky, but there is a nuance18.02.25, 12:14 • 23030 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

