EU plans to appoint a joint representative for Ukraine negotiations

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9498 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 29230 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20653 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104200 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87150 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111046 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116340 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145222 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168876 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84550 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 41164 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 67485 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101635 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 30167 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 29432 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145229 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136295 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168881 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10701 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130844 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132837 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161490 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140980 views
Actual
EU plans to appoint a joint representative for Ukraine negotiations

EU plans to appoint a joint representative for Ukraine negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106261 views

Europe is considering the possibility of appointing a single representative for future negotiations on Ukraine from the EU and allied countries. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6.

Europe is considering appointing a joint representative to participate in future negotiations on Ukraine. He or she could represent not only the EU but also other allied countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, and Iceland. This was stated by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa following the plenary session "Support Ukraine", UNN reports.

Of course, only Ukraine can decide when the conditions are right to start effective and lasting peace talks. Of course, we all welcome President Trump's great efforts to put pressure on Putin, on Russia. With the start of the talks, I hope that these bilateral talks will open the door for genuine peace talks. But only Ukraine can decide when the conditions are right for that 

- Koshta said.

He added that this war is not only about Ukraine, but also about European security, so it is important that Europe participates in the negotiations and is represented in them.

This is not only about the European Union, but also about our friendly countries - Norway, the United Kingdom, Iceland, because they all joined in supporting Ukraine. They are all concerned about European security. I believe that if we have a common representative who would represent not only the EU but also other European countries, our common European position, it would be important. We will discuss this during the next European Council meeting scheduled for March 6. Today I have invited leaders of countries and governments to participate. This special meeting will be devoted to discussing how we can increase our capabilities, how we can strengthen Ukrainian capabilities 

- Koshta summarized.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Kmetz emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine and the European Union in future peace talks, which has become relevant after changes in the United States' approach. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
islandiiaIceland
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising