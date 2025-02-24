EU plans to appoint a joint representative for Ukraine negotiations

Europe is considering appointing a joint representative to participate in future negotiations on Ukraine. He or she could represent not only the EU but also other allied countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, and Iceland. This was stated by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa following the plenary session "Support Ukraine", UNN reports.

Of course, only Ukraine can decide when the conditions are right to start effective and lasting peace talks. Of course, we all welcome President Trump's great efforts to put pressure on Putin, on Russia. With the start of the talks, I hope that these bilateral talks will open the door for genuine peace talks. But only Ukraine can decide when the conditions are right for that - Koshta said.

He added that this war is not only about Ukraine, but also about European security, so it is important that Europe participates in the negotiations and is represented in them.

This is not only about the European Union, but also about our friendly countries - Norway, the United Kingdom, Iceland, because they all joined in supporting Ukraine. They are all concerned about European security. I believe that if we have a common representative who would represent not only the EU but also other European countries, our common European position, it would be important. We will discuss this during the next European Council meeting scheduled for March 6. Today I have invited leaders of countries and governments to participate. This special meeting will be devoted to discussing how we can increase our capabilities, how we can strengthen Ukrainian capabilities - Koshta summarized.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Kmetz emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine and the European Union in future peace talks, which has become relevant after changes in the United States' approach.