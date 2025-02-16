ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176180 views
EU ministers urgently meet in Munich after the US Vice President's resonant speech

EU ministers urgently meet in Munich after the US Vice President's resonant speech

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37307 views

EU foreign ministers hold an emergency discussion in Munich after the US Vice President's announcement of a new relationship with Europe. Kaja Kallas announced new initiatives to support Ukraine.

On Sunday, February 16, EU foreign ministers gathered for an urgent discussion before leaving after the Munich Security Conference, following a resonant speech by the US Vice President, who actually announced new relations with Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-accounts of a number of those present at the meeting, including the Head of the European Union's Foreign Policy Service, Kaja Kallas.

Details

"We are closing the Munich 2025 Conference with a good discussion between the EU foreign ministers who are still in Munich. Europe remains strongly united in supporting Ukraine and strengthening our own defense. We will soon come up with new initiatives," Kallas said in a statement. 

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen also spoke about the meeting, noting that they exchanged views on the situation following the Munich conference. 

"On Sunday morning we met with European foreign ministers under the leadership of High Representative Kaja Kallas. We reviewed the issues of the security meeting and updated the common picture of the situation. Europe is united in support of Ukraine and is firmly committed to the defense of the free world," Elina Valtonen wrote.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance saidthat the threat that worries him the most is not Russia and China, but a "threat" from within, Europe's departure from the core values shared by the United States. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

