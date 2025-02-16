EU ministers urgently meet in Munich after the US Vice President's resonant speech

On Sunday, February 16, EU foreign ministers gathered for an urgent discussion before leaving after the Munich Security Conference, following a resonant speech by the US Vice President, who actually announced new relations with Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-accounts of a number of those present at the meeting, including the Head of the European Union's Foreign Policy Service, Kaja Kallas.

Details

"We are closing the Munich 2025 Conference with a good discussion between the EU foreign ministers who are still in Munich. Europe remains strongly united in supporting Ukraine and strengthening our own defense. We will soon come up with new initiatives," Kallas said in a statement.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen also spoke about the meeting, noting that they exchanged views on the situation following the Munich conference.

"On Sunday morning we met with European foreign ministers under the leadership of High Representative Kaja Kallas. We reviewed the issues of the security meeting and updated the common picture of the situation. Europe is united in support of Ukraine and is firmly committed to the defense of the free world," Elina Valtonen wrote.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance saidthat the threat that worries him the most is not Russia and China, but a "threat" from within, Europe's departure from the core values shared by the United States. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

All frozen assets of the russian federation in the EU should be sent to Ukraine - EU diplomat Kaja Kallas