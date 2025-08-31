EU member states divided on fate of Gaza Strip at Copenhagen meeting - Media

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 21558 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 54149 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 76369 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 92261 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 108226 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252804 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 111292 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85255 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99291 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 321186 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2.7m/s
36%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 15797 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 14443 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 7672 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 13147 views
Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: one person killed and dozens wounded - OVAAugust 31, 05:40 AM • 4060 views
Tensions rise between Director of National Intelligence and CIA leadership in the US - MediaAugust 31, 07:48 AM • 4786 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 9880 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 97198 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 226924 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 228944 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 321186 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 269734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107507 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 240292 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263624 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260844 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240810 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8
Mi-24

EU member states divided on fate of Gaza Strip at Copenhagen meeting - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

EU countries failed to reach an agreement on recognizing the Gaza Strip and suspending free trade with Israel. EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that the lack of unity affects trust in the EU.

EU member states divided on fate of Gaza Strip at Copenhagen meeting - Media

The opinions of European Union countries are divided on the issue of recognizing the Gaza Strip as an independent state. The EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that she personally finds it difficult due to the lack of unity on this issue, and that this split affects the EU's credibility on the world stage, writes UNN with reference to Euro News.

Details

If you ask me personally how I feel, that I am to blame for us not having a solution, then it is difficult. Very difficult. It is clear that the member states have not reached an agreement on how to make the Israeli government change course. The options are clear and remain on the table. We have presented a document with options. But the problem is that not all EU member states agree

- said Kallas.

The chief diplomat said that member states have still not agreed on a plan to suspend free trade with Israel under the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Some countries have expressed their disagreement, including Germany and Hungary, while Denmark, which currently holds the Council presidency, has stated that it would support a suspension.

If the majority grows, then the gap does not increase, but actually decreases, because the majority grows. So it depends on how you look at it. But it is true that we do not yet have an agreement on these measures

- Kallas replied to a journalist's question.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen suggested that the EU could take certain measures to circumvent the veto of some member states.

We need to work and think more innovatively about what the next best solutions might be. For example, we want to ban imports from the occupied territories. This is probably not possible. But then we could introduce a high tariff on imports, and we could do that with a qualified majority

- said the Danish Foreign Minister.

Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was found8/26/25, 8:20 PM • 8754 views

Rasmussen also rejected Israel's claims that restricting free trade with Israel would strengthen Hamas.

I think it's important that we challenge false narratives. And I want to say that we absolutely have no intention of strengthening Hamas, quite the opposite

 - he stated.

Kallas argued that the EU has successfully pressured Israel to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza, leading to an increase in the number of trucks entering the area and the opening of more border crossings.

Also at the meeting, the bloc adopted a document calling on the US to lift the ban on the entry of a Palestinian delegation participating in the United Nations General Assembly.

Kallas also noted that the European Union is exploring options for sanctions against cryptocurrency exchanges that help circumvent Russian sanctions. The bloc plans to impose new sanctions against Russia next week in response to Moscow's increased bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine.

Many other ideas have been proposed, for example, funding institutions, as well as how our British colleagues mentioned what they did. We will explore these possibilities. Cryptocurrencies are possible, although I don't know if it's possible in practice

- said Kallas.

Addition

The Israeli army declared Gaza City a "dangerous combat zone," canceling a local tactical pause that had been in effect since late July. This decision was made amid plans for a large-scale operation against Hamas.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
charity
Kaya Kallas
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
European Union
Denmark
Germany
Hungary
Gaza Strip
Ukraine