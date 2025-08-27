EU may offer to abolish tariffs on US this week in response to Trump's demand - Bloomberg

$41.400.03
07:59 AM • 8780 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 18108 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 19354 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 91209 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 62718 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 134172 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 148247 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149407 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58610 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153973 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 19401 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 17253 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 13272 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 11431 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 6274 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 18073 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 55297 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 52993 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 134148 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149404 views
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Narendra Modi
Maia Sandu
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 1638 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 3102 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 6684 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 17188 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 67614 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
KAB-1500L

EU may offer to abolish tariffs on US this week in response to Trump's demand - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The European Union aims to abolish all tariffs on US industrial goods by the end of the week. This is President Trump's demand for a reduction in US tariffs on European car exports.

EU may offer to abolish tariffs on US this week in response to Trump's demand - Bloomberg

The European Union will seek opportunities to accelerate the adoption of legislation by the end of the week to abolish all tariffs on US industrial goods, a demand made by President Donald Trump before the US lowers its tariffs on car exports from the bloc, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The European Commission, which handles EU trade matters, will also provide preferential tariff rates on some seafood and agricultural products, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The EU has acknowledged that the trade agreement concluded with Trump is beneficial for the US, but necessary to ensure stability and certainty for businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen previously described it as a "strong, if not perfect, agreement."

This move comes amid Trump's threats to impose tariffs and other sanctions against countries that tax online services, without specifying which countries he would target or whether the EU would be involved. Trump has long opposed EU tech and antitrust regulation of American tech giants, including Google and Apple Inc., owned by Alphabet Inc.

Cars and car parts from the EU currently face a 27.5% tariff on exports to the US. Although the US and the EU have concluded a trade agreement that provides for a reduction of US tariffs on almost all European goods to 15%, Trump said that this would not apply to cars until legislation on the abolition of industrial and other tariffs is proposed.

Better than nothing: the US and EU approved a trade agreement, but there are enough dissatisfied people on both continents22.08.25, 22:02 • 4680 views

If the EU proposes legislation by the end of the month, the 15% tariff rate on European cars will be applied retroactively from August 1. Cars are one of the bloc's most important exports to the US, with Germany alone exporting $34.9 billion worth of new cars and parts to the US in 2024.

The European Commission will skip conducting an impact assessment - a common procedure in such situations - on the proposal to move forward quickly, sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Bloomberg News
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
United States