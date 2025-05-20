In the EU, a decision was made to lift sanctions from Syria - Kallas

Today, the EU decided to lift economic sanctions against Syria. This was announced by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, on her X, reports UNN.

Today, we have decided to lift our economic sanctions against Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria - said Kallas.

She added that the EU has always supported Syrians over the past 14 years - and will continue to do so.

Recall

As Reuters wrote, the new leaders of Syria are carrying out a radical restructuring of the country's shattered economy, including plans to fire a third of all public sector workers and privatize state-owned companies that have dominated for half a century under the rule of the family of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.