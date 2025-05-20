In the EU, a decision was made to lift sanctions from Syria - Kallas

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 12955 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 31899 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 85914 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 40469 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 84591 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 51474 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173316 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 94596 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 156561 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110248 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 14326 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 7066 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

12:03 PM • 10914 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 22253 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40192 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40471 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 85914 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 84591 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173316 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 149217 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 110091 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 78197 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 74763 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 158114 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 160339 views
In the EU, a decision was made to lift sanctions from Syria - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas announced the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria. This is done to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful country.

In the EU, a decision was made to lift sanctions from Syria - Kallas

Today, the EU decided to lift economic sanctions against Syria. This was announced by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, on her X, reports UNN.

Today, we have decided to lift our economic sanctions against Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria 

- said Kallas.

She added that the EU has always supported Syrians over the past 14 years - and will continue to do so.

Syria offers Trump to lift sanctions in exchange for resources and Trump Tower: details13.05.2025, 15:14 • 3584 views

Recall

As Reuters wrote, the new leaders of Syria are carrying out a radical restructuring of the country's shattered economy, including plans to fire a third of all public sector workers and privatize state-owned companies that have dominated for half a century under the rule of the family of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Kaya Kallas
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
