EU leaders to visit Kyiv on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion

European Council President Antonio Costa announced his visit to Kyiv together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 to show support for "the heroic Ukrainian people and democratically elected President Zelensky," UNN reports.

European Council President Antonio Costa wrote in X.

