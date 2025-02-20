ukenru
EU leaders to visit Kyiv on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion

EU leaders to visit Kyiv on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22581 views

European Council President Costa and European Commission President von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on February 24. The visit is timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate support for Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa announced his visit to Kyiv together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 to show support for "the heroic Ukrainian people and democratically elected President Zelensky," UNN reports.

Monday, February 24, marks the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I have decided to be in Kyiv with Ursula von der Leyen to mark this occasion to reaffirm our support for the heroic Ukrainian people and the democratically elected President Zelenskyy

- European Council President Antonio Costa wrote in X.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

