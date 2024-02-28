$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

EU finally approves EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30199 views

The EU Council approves a four-year, €50 billion aid plan called the Ukraine Facility to support Ukraine's economic recovery.

EU finally approves EUR 50 billion support program for Ukraine

Today, on February 28, the Council of the European Union established the Ukraine Facility, a four-year assistance plan worth 50 billion euros. This was reported by the press service of the EU Council, UNN reports.

Details

The EU Council has approved the mid-term budget review until 2027, which also includes the establishment of the Ukraine Facility.

The decision of the Council of the European Union is the last step to approve the amendments to the EU's medium-term budget. They will come into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU, which should happen in the next few days.

It is noted that 50 billion euros will be allocated for the Ukrainian Fund: 17 billion of them are grants, and the remaining 33 are loans. 

To reduce the impact on national budgets, part of this funding, totaling €10.6 billion, will be covered by budget reallocations

- the EU Council decision says.

Addendum

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine explained that the Ukraine Facility is an instrument to support Ukraine's economic development and recovery, under which Kyiv will receive financial assistance "based on jointly agreed plans and priorities" of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission.

The Facility also includes a bridge financing mechanism, which, after signing the relevant international agreements, will open the way to obtaining the necessary financing in a shorter period of time before the Facility becomes effective. The Loan Agreement and Memorandum are expected to be signed in early March.  

Recall

Prior to that, on February 27, the European Parliament also approved the allocation of a macro-financial support package for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
