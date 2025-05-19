EU countries agree to create a defense fund of 150 billion euros – Reuters

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 7998 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 32749 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 15754 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 16955 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 16085 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 14760 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 32947 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 33607 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73148 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72285 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
67%
745mm
Popular news

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 33463 views

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 8290 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 28732 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 18716 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 27025 views
Publications

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 32749 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 32947 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 213775 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 426965 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 352044 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 2022 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 92782 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 180167 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 83279 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 84729 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

EU countries agree to create a defense fund of 150 billion euros – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

EU countries have tentatively approved the creation of the SAFE fund with 150 billion euros for defense projects, including support for Ukraine. The fund should strengthen Europe's defense capabilities and the arms industry.

EU countries agree to create a defense fund of 150 billion euros – Reuters

The countries of the European Union have preliminarily approved the initiative to create a defense fund called SAFE (Security Assistance for Europe) in the amount of EUR 150 billion (USD 168.3 billion). This was reported by Reuters with reference to a diplomatic source, writes UNN.

Details

According to a European diplomat, the plan envisages joint borrowing to finance defense projects in EU member states, as well as in partner states, including Ukraine. The fund should strengthen Europe's defense capabilities and support the development of its arms industry.

EU is investing 910 million euros in defense, for the first time Ukraine may be involved in projects30.04.25, 16:00 • 6141 view

Addition

The European Defence Fund (EDF) is the EU's main instrument for supporting cooperation in defence research and development. Its budget amounts to EUR 7.3 billion for 2021-2027. The fund promotes cooperation between companies of all sizes and research institutions across the EU and Norway. Countries outside the EU, such as Ukraine, will be able to join the fund.

In addition, the EDF contributes to the transformation and expansion of the EU's defence ecosystem, which is based on the EU Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
European Defence Fund
European Union
Norway
Ukraine
Brent
$64.83
Bitcoin
$103,077.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.26
Золото
$3,244.71
Ethereum
$2,405.61