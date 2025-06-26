EU considers using SAFE credits for Ukraine's defense
Kyiv • UNN
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposes using 150 billion euros from the SAFE program for Ukraine. EU member states can invest them in the Ukrainian defense industry.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calls for the use of 150 billion euros from the "Security for Europe" (SAFE) program to assist in Ukraine's defense. In this context, the politician emphasizes that member states can also take SAFE loans and invest in Ukrainian defense.
UNN reports with reference to Politico.
Details
Ukraine can access SAFE funds to increase defense financing. As two officials familiar with the discussions told Politico, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for 150 billion euros from the "Security for Europe" (SAFE) program to be used for Ukraine's needs.
Reference
SAFE is an EU program that supports those EU member states that seek to invest in defense industrial production. The instrument operates in joint procurement with a focus on priority capabilities.
It should also be noted that SAFE is precisely about a goal that combines increasing production capacities and closing gaps in capabilities.
The SAFE program was adopted at the end of last month, Politico reminds.
EU leaders reach first deal of the summit - on defense: what it's about26.06.25, 17:17 • 1370 views
Resource mobilization needed
Thus, von der Leyen emphasized that access to SAFE funds for Ukraine's defense purposes is a real thing.
EU member states can take SAFE loans and invest the received funds in the Ukrainian defense industry
This mobilizes the resources of industrial capacities and boosts the economy.
Addition
Initially, there were plans to force member states to use SAFE loans to invest in Ukraine, but the commission was unable to do so for legal reasons.
European Commission seeks workarounds amid threat of Hungarian veto on opening Ukraine's EU accession talks - Politico26.06.25, 15:42 • 1732 views