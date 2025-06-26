EU considers using SAFE credits for Ukraine's defense

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calls for the use of 150 billion euros from the "Security for Europe" (SAFE) program to assist in Ukraine's defense. In this context, the politician emphasizes that member states can also take SAFE loans and invest in Ukrainian defense.

UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Ukraine can access SAFE funds to increase defense financing. As two officials familiar with the discussions told Politico, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for 150 billion euros from the "Security for Europe" (SAFE) program to be used for Ukraine's needs.

Reference

SAFE is an EU program that supports those EU member states that seek to invest in defense industrial production. The instrument operates in joint procurement with a focus on priority capabilities.

It should also be noted that SAFE is precisely about a goal that combines increasing production capacities and closing gaps in capabilities.

The SAFE program was adopted at the end of last month, Politico reminds.

EU leaders reach first deal of the summit - on defense: what it's about

Resource mobilization needed

Thus, von der Leyen emphasized that access to SAFE funds for Ukraine's defense purposes is a real thing.

EU member states can take SAFE loans and invest the received funds in the Ukrainian defense industry

This mobilizes the resources of industrial capacities and boosts the economy.

Addition

Initially, there were plans to force member states to use SAFE loans to invest in Ukraine, but the commission was unable to do so for legal reasons.

European Commission seeks workarounds amid threat of Hungarian veto on opening Ukraine's EU accession talks - Politico