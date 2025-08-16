EU ambassadors were gathered in a format to minimize information leakage after the US-Russia summit - Politico

EU ambassadors were gathered for an emergency meeting after the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska in a "restricted format," without assistants or phones, to minimize the risk of information leaks, Politico reports, writes UNN.

According to two EU diplomats, "an extraordinary meeting of ambassadors representing all 27 member states was convened on Saturday morning to discuss the bloc's next steps."

"The envoys were asked to meet in a 'restricted format,' without assistants or phones, to minimize the risks of information leaks," the publication writes.

As the publication notes, European capitals are considering what might happen next as a result of Washington's attempt to end the war in Ukraine.

Early Saturday morning, European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta confirmed that the EU participated in a phone call, "during which President Trump held a conversation with… European leaders" after Friday's bilateral summit appeared to end without an agreement.

The phone call also included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and several other heads of state and government, as well as Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Brussels confirmed the participation in the phone call of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Alexander Stubb (Finland), Karol Nawrocki (Poland), and Giorgia Meloni.

"Then European leaders held a second phone call without Zelenskyy and the Americans to discuss the situation," the publication reported.

Earlier, European capitals privately expressed concern about the prospect of a closed-door meeting between Trump and Putin, to which Ukraine was not invited to participate. However, leaders publicly expressed optimism after a virtual summit with the American president last week, where he assured that he would not impose a territorial exchange without Kyiv's support.

