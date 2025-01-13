EU allocates a new humanitarian aid package to Ukraine: where will 140 million euros go

On Monday, the European Commission announced a new package of EU humanitarian aid for Ukraine worth 140 million euros, UNN reports.

Details

"As Russia's war of aggression continues to devastate Ukraine, some 12.7 million people are in urgent need of assistance. The new funding from the European Commission will be used to provide vital support and ensure that the necessary assistance reaches the most vulnerable people in Ukraine. [The 148 million euros of new funding will continue to support vital humanitarian assistance in both Ukraine and Moldova, bringing the total amount of humanitarian aid provided by the European Commission to 1.1 billion euros," the European Commission said in a statement.

As noted:

140 million euros are allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine. “The funding will be used for emergency assistance, including food, shelter, clean water, healthcare and protection from winter cold. The main priorities are to support vulnerable populations in the regions of eastern and southern Ukraine that have been severely affected by the war,” the statement said.

EUR 8 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova. “The support will focus on assisting Ukrainian refugees and Moldovan host communities, prioritizing cash assistance, access to critical services such as health and education, and psychosocial support,” the statement said.

"Today, European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Aja Labib is visiting Ukraine to support the EU's ongoing efforts to provide critical assistance. During her visit, Commissioner Labib is expected to meet with key Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior officials, to discuss the urgent humanitarian challenges and the strategic allocation of EU assistance. She will also meet with beneficiaries of EU humanitarian assistance and local partners," the European Commission said.

