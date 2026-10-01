Estonia has banned the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through its territory

Estonia has banned the transit of grain from Russia and Belarus through its territory. The decision was made against the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine and attacks on Ukrainian ports. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

As Tsahkna stated, Russia is attacking Ukrainian ports, blocking the export of Ukrainian grain, and seeking new routes to transport its own grain, but Estonia will not provide such a route.

I already warned in September: do not plan to transport Russian grain through Estonia. Today, we have turned that warning into law - the minister wrote.

He added that the Baltic countries are working together to ensure that their ports do not become a transit route for Russia.

Russia cannot wage an aggressive war and expect us to help it maintain trade flows. We will not help finance its war or facilitate its aggression - Tsahkna emphasized.

Russia is failing to export its new grain harvest in time and is losing export revenues - intelligence