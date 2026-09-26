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Erika Kolesnichenko will represent Ukraine at the 2026 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Malta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

11-year-old Erika Kolesnichenko from Bila Tserkva won the national selection with the song "NOT a lullaby." The contest will take place in Malta.

Erika Kolesnichenko will represent Ukraine at the 2026 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Malta
Erika Kolesnichenko, winner of the national selection for the "2026 Junior Eurovision Song Contest." PHOTO: Suspilne

Erika Kolesnichenko will represent Ukraine at the "Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026", which will be held in Malta. She won the national selection with the song "NOT a lullaby", UNN writes.

Details

The final of the National Selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest was held in the format of a televised concert. The winner was determined by the results of voting by the jury and viewers in Diia.

Six participants performed in the final: nine-year-old Anastasiia Poshedina — Kryla, 12-year-old Roman Doroshenko — Say Hello, 11-year-old Erika Kolesnichenko — NOT a lullaby, 10-year-old Dmytro Karabet — Mamo, 12-year-old Marko Serdynskyi — Hory, and 11-year-old Zlata Solonenko — Who Am I.

Erika Kolesnichenko from the city of Bila Tserkva will represent Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026. After the results were announced, the artist was unable to hold back her tears. "This is the most wonderful moment of my life," the winner said. Erika received 5 points from the jury and 6 points in the voting in the Diia app. The song NOT a lullaby was written by Svitlana Tarabarova.

Let us remind you

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place in Malta on October 24 and will be held at the MFCC venue in the village of Ta' Qali.

Last year, France's representative Lou Deleuze won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Georgia with the song Ce Monde, scoring 248 points. Ukraine's Sofia Nersesian, with the song "Motanka", took second place with 177 points.

Kazakhstan was not admitted to Eurovision 2027, despite applying for full membership in the EBU11.09.26, 02:18 • 5033 views

Olga Rozgon

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