"eRecovery" resumed work in "Diia"

The "eRecovery" service, which operates within the state aid program for owners of housing damaged or destroyed due to hostilities, has resumed operation in "Diia" after a break due to technical work, the Ministry of Development reported on September 15, UNN writes.

Details

"The 'eRecovery' service is working again," the statement said.

The "eRecovery" service, as reported, was restored after the completion of scheduled technical work of the state registers of the Ministry of Justice.

"An application for assistance for damaged or destroyed housing can be submitted through the mobile application or the 'Diia' portal, ASC or a notary," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

In "Diia", in turn, it was reported that not only "eRecovery" returned to work, but also it is again possible to register a sole proprietorship or issue the necessary certificate.

For reference

"eRecovery" is a compensation program for damaged and destroyed housing. The "eRecovery" program started in 2023 and currently its operation allows victims to receive monetary compensation for current and major repairs and in the form of a housing certificate, thanks to which it is possible to purchase new housing for completely destroyed housing. It is also possible to submit applications for compensation for reconstruction on one's own land plot.

As of the beginning of 2025, 247,819 objects of damaged and destroyed property have been registered in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property (RDDP), of which 222,424 are residential buildings.

According to the Ministry of Development, more than 70,000 families have already received compensation for damaged housing and about 5,000 applicants have received housing certificates for the purchase of new housing thanks to the "eRecovery" program. The Ministry of Development called the compensation mechanism one of the effective tools for supporting IDPs who can restore or purchase their own homes.