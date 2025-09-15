"eRecovery" resumed work in "Diia"

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 392 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 16926 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 17466 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 19400 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 27171 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 51410 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 70072 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104472 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86486 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84695 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 15730 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 10952 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 13090 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 6686 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 14610 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 2132 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 4946 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 16927 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 17174 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 95727 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 3126 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 5030 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 22446 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 29105 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 78154 views
Actual
Starlink
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News

"eRecovery" resumed work in "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The "eRecovery" service resumed operation in "Diia" on September 15 after scheduled technical maintenance. It allows submitting applications for compensation for damaged or destroyed housing.

"eRecovery" resumed work in "Diia"

The "eRecovery" service, which operates within the state aid program for owners of housing damaged or destroyed due to hostilities, has resumed operation in "Diia" after a break due to technical work, the Ministry of Development reported on September 15, UNN writes.

Details

"The 'eRecovery' service is working again," the statement said.

The "eRecovery" service, as reported, was restored after the completion of scheduled technical work of the state registers of the Ministry of Justice.

The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in Diia12.09.25, 18:46 • 3438 views

"An application for assistance for damaged or destroyed housing can be submitted through the mobile application or the 'Diia' portal, ASC or a notary," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

In "Diia", in turn, it was reported that not only "eRecovery" returned to work, but also it is again possible to register a sole proprietorship or issue the necessary certificate.

For reference

"eRecovery" is a compensation program for damaged and destroyed housing. The "eRecovery" program started in 2023 and currently its operation allows victims to receive monetary compensation for current and major repairs and in the form of a housing certificate, thanks to which it is possible to purchase new housing for completely destroyed housing. It is also possible to submit applications for compensation for reconstruction on one's own land plot.

As of the beginning of 2025, 247,819 objects of damaged and destroyed property have been registered in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property (RDDP), of which 222,424 are residential buildings.

According to the Ministry of Development, more than 70,000 families have already received compensation for damaged housing and about 5,000 applicants have received housing certificates for the purchase of new housing thanks to the "eRecovery" program. The Ministry of Development called the compensation mechanism one of the effective tools for supporting IDPs who can restore or purchase their own homes.

Julia Shramko

SocietyReal Estate