Erdogan declares support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and reiterates his offer of "peace talks"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31946 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 118978 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 285041 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240953 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193677 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232362 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251855 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157888 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372210 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52110 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 118935 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 284994 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240912 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21558 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29534 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29362 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74176 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81260 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Erdogan declares support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and reiterates his offer of "peace talks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30775 views

Turkey is ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan declares support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and reiterates his offer of "peace talks"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey is ready to resume peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, UNN reports citing Anadolu.

Details

In a video message sent to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he stood by his view that diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance to find a "just and lasting solution" to the war in Ukraine that began in February 2022.

"In order to achieve this goal, the use of diplomatic channels at the highest level and in all possible ways is of great importance," Erdogan said.

"Turkey's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity is well known to all. We are also making every effort to protect the rights and interests of our fellow Crimean Tatars," he added.

Erdogan said that not enough progress has been made in establishing peace, and that uniting both sides is crucial for the success of peace initiatives.

"I think we need to start joint efforts at least to define the general parameters of peace," he said.

Erdogan noted that Turkey "in principle" supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-step Peace Formula and is ready to contribute to the "rapid recovery and reconstruction" of the war-torn country.

Erdogan reiterated that Turkey has taken a leading role in efforts related to food security.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was created and played a crucial role thanks to our efforts, also retains its place on our agenda," he added.

Erdogan also emphasized the need to introduce maritime security rules in the Black Sea, and that Ankara is negotiating a new UN-backed resolution on security commitments.

Minister: Erdogan to discuss 'new mechanism' for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea with Russia during Putin's visit05.02.24, 13:16 • 30439 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Black Sea
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02