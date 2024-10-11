Equipment for the future completion of the third unit was delivered to Khmelnytskyi NPP: what is known
A 6.3 MW diesel generator was delivered to Khmelnytsky NPP for the safety system of the future Unit 3. This equipment is vital for the safety of the power unit in the event of possible shelling of the power grid.
As part of Lithuania's technical assistance, a 6.3 MW diesel generator for the nuclear reactor safety system was delivered to KhNPP. The diesel generators are automatically switched on in case of emergency in case of loss of the main source of power supply for own needs
The press service noted that it was these diesel generators that helped Zaporizhzhya NPP avoid a serious accident when the plant lost connection with the Ukrainian power grid.
"Given the constant shelling of power system facilities by the Russians, such diesel generators are vital for the safety of the power unit," the statement said.
The third power unit of KhNPP is an important component of Ukraine's energy security, as it will help strengthen the country's energy independence and promote the development of nuclear power as a reliable source of electricity.
As a reminder, Energoatom specialists are actively working on preparations for the completion of KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4. Repair and restoration works are currently underway at the plant site.
