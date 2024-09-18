Completion of Khmelnytsky NPP units: IAEA to provide Ukraine with advisory and expert support

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, during a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko at the 68th IAEA General Conference, confirmed the Agency's readiness to provide advisory and expert support to the project to complete Khmelnytsky NPP Units 3 and 4, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"The parties discussed the specific parameters for the participation of IAEA experts in the project," the statement said.

According to the agency, the IAEA Director General once again supported the project to complete the Khmelnytsky NPP units, emphasizing its importance for Ukraine's energy security.

Previously

In the framework of the 68th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko discussed with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi practical steps to expand IAEA monitoring missions to all high-voltage substations that are the targets of Russian attacks and on which the safe operation of Ukrainian NPPs critically depends.