$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 438 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 2920 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
12:18 PM • 11071 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 19882 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 33469 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20145 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 32253 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 32199 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15751 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36415 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.8m/s
29%
751mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 12674 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 18734 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 26377 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 31325 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 15749 views
Publications
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 414 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 10539 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 33452 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 32247 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matchesSeptember 16, 08:08 AM • 32197 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 1180 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 10568 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 45948 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 45078 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 49787 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Mi-8
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times

Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The incidence of ARVI and COVID-19 is increasing in Ukraine, especially among children. Virologist Alla Myronenko explains that this is a statistical feature, as parents more often turn to doctors due to children's illnesses.

Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient

According to the latest figures, Ukraine has entered another epidemic season, and the first data from the regions show a tendency for the incidence to increase. UNN found out who is most affected by ARVI and COVID-19 this season: children or adults.

In Zhytomyr region, over the past week, the number of ARVI and COVID-19 cases increased by 57%, according to the city council. Children are most affected, with over a thousand children aged 5 to 14 among the 1528 new patients. And the Kharkiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 3249 cases of flu and ARVI have been recorded in the region, about 30% of them children. In Odesa region, the situation remains stable – the region remains below the epidemic threshold, but the number of hospitalizations has increased. Half of those hospitalized are children. And in Poltava region, which became the first region in the new season to cross the epidemic threshold, more than 8 thousand people have fallen ill. Among the sick, more than 5 thousand are children, and one school has already been closed for quarantine.

And although figures from different regions show that most new cases of ARVI and COVID-19 are in children, experts warn against hasty conclusions. As virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Alla Myronenko explains, such a picture is rather a statistical feature than a reflection of the real course of the epidemic.

The situation is absolutely standard. For respiratory diseases, the majority of patients, according to official data, are always children. After all, parents care more about their children's health, go to hospitals so as not to miss anything, so that there are no complications. However, in reality, everyone gets sick. It's just that we register children as sick because parents bring them to appointments or call a doctor. And with adults – if sick leave is not needed, if the illness is not severe, a person sometimes even manages to go to work.

– Alla Myronenko explained.

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine also discussed the topic of increasing incidence during a national meeting on influenza and ARVI surveillance.

In the next epidemic season, Ukraine expects a typical scenario of influenza incidence, in particular due to the fact that critical evolutionary changes in the circulating influenza virus have not been identified.

– reports the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

During a period when the incidence is increasing, the burden on the healthcare system also increases, and the issue of drug accessibility comes to the forefront. Pharmacies, by their very nature, are the most accessible link in the healthcare system. After all, when a child has a fever or an adult is "knocked down" by the flu, it is very important that a pharmacy is within walking distance and has all the necessary medicines.

And Ukrainians agree with this. 89.4% of Ukrainians consider the convenient location of pharmacies near their home important. 62.4% gave a positive answer to the same question, but regarding the workplace. This is evidenced by the results of a sociological study by Gradus Research, the data of which were published by the "APTEKA Weekly" publication.

In addition to the obvious advantage – the ability to quickly get the necessary medicines near home or work, a large number of pharmacies offer Ukrainians other benefits. This is, first of all, a wide range of drugs: from basic remedies to rare and specialized ones, which are often needed urgently. This also includes the convenience of service, where you can get a pharmacist's consultation, book medicines online, or pick up an order without queues.

Moreover, thanks to competition between pharmacies, in the struggle for customers, loyalty programs, discounts, and promotional offers appear, making treatment more accessible to various segments of the population. And most importantly, the more pharmacies there are, the higher the service standards and the more affordable the prices.

We can conclude: demand creates supply, and competition forces the market to move forward. As a result, Ukrainians get both choice and safety. After all, a pharmacy nearby is no longer just about convenience, but about a real guarantee of health and peace of mind for each of us.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Pharmacy
Zhytomyr Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv