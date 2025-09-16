Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient

According to the latest figures, Ukraine has entered another epidemic season, and the first data from the regions show a tendency for the incidence to increase. UNN found out who is most affected by ARVI and COVID-19 this season: children or adults.

In Zhytomyr region, over the past week, the number of ARVI and COVID-19 cases increased by 57%, according to the city council. Children are most affected, with over a thousand children aged 5 to 14 among the 1528 new patients. And the Kharkiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 3249 cases of flu and ARVI have been recorded in the region, about 30% of them children. In Odesa region, the situation remains stable – the region remains below the epidemic threshold, but the number of hospitalizations has increased. Half of those hospitalized are children. And in Poltava region, which became the first region in the new season to cross the epidemic threshold, more than 8 thousand people have fallen ill. Among the sick, more than 5 thousand are children, and one school has already been closed for quarantine.

And although figures from different regions show that most new cases of ARVI and COVID-19 are in children, experts warn against hasty conclusions. As virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Alla Myronenko explains, such a picture is rather a statistical feature than a reflection of the real course of the epidemic.

The situation is absolutely standard. For respiratory diseases, the majority of patients, according to official data, are always children. After all, parents care more about their children's health, go to hospitals so as not to miss anything, so that there are no complications. However, in reality, everyone gets sick. It's just that we register children as sick because parents bring them to appointments or call a doctor. And with adults – if sick leave is not needed, if the illness is not severe, a person sometimes even manages to go to work. – Alla Myronenko explained.

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine also discussed the topic of increasing incidence during a national meeting on influenza and ARVI surveillance.

In the next epidemic season, Ukraine expects a typical scenario of influenza incidence, in particular due to the fact that critical evolutionary changes in the circulating influenza virus have not been identified. – reports the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

During a period when the incidence is increasing, the burden on the healthcare system also increases, and the issue of drug accessibility comes to the forefront. Pharmacies, by their very nature, are the most accessible link in the healthcare system. After all, when a child has a fever or an adult is "knocked down" by the flu, it is very important that a pharmacy is within walking distance and has all the necessary medicines.

And Ukrainians agree with this. 89.4% of Ukrainians consider the convenient location of pharmacies near their home important. 62.4% gave a positive answer to the same question, but regarding the workplace. This is evidenced by the results of a sociological study by Gradus Research, the data of which were published by the "APTEKA Weekly" publication.

In addition to the obvious advantage – the ability to quickly get the necessary medicines near home or work, a large number of pharmacies offer Ukrainians other benefits. This is, first of all, a wide range of drugs: from basic remedies to rare and specialized ones, which are often needed urgently. This also includes the convenience of service, where you can get a pharmacist's consultation, book medicines online, or pick up an order without queues.

Moreover, thanks to competition between pharmacies, in the struggle for customers, loyalty programs, discounts, and promotional offers appear, making treatment more accessible to various segments of the population. And most importantly, the more pharmacies there are, the higher the service standards and the more affordable the prices.

We can conclude: demand creates supply, and competition forces the market to move forward. As a result, Ukrainians get both choice and safety. After all, a pharmacy nearby is no longer just about convenience, but about a real guarantee of health and peace of mind for each of us.